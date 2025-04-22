Stocks
BMY

Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) with Overweight Recommendation

April 22, 2025 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.33% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is $60.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.43 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.33% from its latest reported closing price of $49.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 49,234MM, an increase of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is an increase of 219 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.44%, an increase of 31.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.07% to 1,882,014K shares. BMY / Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BMY is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BMY / Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shares Held by Institutions

Jpmorgan Chase holds 96,023K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,930K shares , representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 31.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,587K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,248K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 60,300K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,030K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 4.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,901K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,098K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 6.93% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 51,147K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,017K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company-> See our take on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.