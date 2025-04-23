Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMV:BMY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMV:BMY) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 96,023K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,930K shares , representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 31.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,587K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,248K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 60,300K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,030K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 4.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,901K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,098K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 6.93% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 51,147K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,017K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 12.59% over the last quarter.

