Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Bowlero (BOWL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.30% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bowlero is $18.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 61.30% from its latest reported closing price of $11.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bowlero is 1,295MM, an increase of 12.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowlero. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.28%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.32% to 99,345K shares. The put/call ratio of BOWL is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Atairos Group holds 63,426K shares representing 71.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,439K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,646K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 56.75% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 3,401K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,434K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,811K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 12.97% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,414K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Bowlero Corporation is an American bowling center operator. It is the largest ten-pin bowling center operator in the world with around 300 centers, almost all of which are located in the United States.

