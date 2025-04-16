Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Bowhead Specialty Holdings (BOW) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Bowhead Specialty Holdings (NYSE:BOW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.93% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bowhead Specialty Holdings is $37.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.93% from its latest reported closing price of $39.91 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowhead Specialty Holdings. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 38.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOW is 0.50%, an increase of 205.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.83% to 32,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gallatin Point Capital holds 10,968K shares representing 33.58% ownership of the company.

American Family Investments holds 4,701K shares representing 14.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,063K shares , representing a decrease of 28.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,508K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing an increase of 56.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 92.83% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,130K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing an increase of 57.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 205.92% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,028K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOW by 16.55% over the last quarter.

