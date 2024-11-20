Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of AppLovin (MUN:6RV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of AppLovin (MUN:6RV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.61% Downside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for AppLovin is 58,07 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 21,21 € to a high of 96,60 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 80.61% from its latest reported closing price of 299,45 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for AppLovin is 3,854MM, a decrease of 10.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,237 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppLovin. This is an increase of 156 owner(s) or 14.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6RV is 0.60%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.71% to 206,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 14,414K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company.

Wcm Investment Management holds 10,820K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,791K shares , representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6RV by 62.84% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 9,604K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,289K shares , representing a decrease of 38.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6RV by 10.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,053K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares , representing an increase of 30.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6RV by 67.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,222K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing an increase of 75.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6RV by 212.09% over the last quarter.

