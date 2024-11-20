Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (APO.PRA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:APO.PRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 10.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO.PRA is 0.63%, an increase of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.14% to 43,938K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 5,311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 86.82% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,990K shares.

BlackRock holds 2,744K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,725K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,404K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO.PRA by 81.31% over the last quarter.

