Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:APLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.24% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 81.74. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 108.24% from its latest reported closing price of 39.25.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 579MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.29%, an increase of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 124,547K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,058K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,445K shares , representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 87.86% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 11,357K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,173K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,111K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 9,503K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,783K shares , representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 30.01% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,606K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304K shares , representing a decrease of 36.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 32.49% over the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

