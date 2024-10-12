Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:ANIP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.09% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals is $84.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 47.09% from its latest reported closing price of $57.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ANI Pharmaceuticals is 414MM, a decrease of 23.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANI Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIP is 0.18%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.71% to 17,536K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIP is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 991K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 604K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing a decrease of 58.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 48.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 588K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 527K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing an increase of 25.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 21.81% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 489K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 6.68% over the last quarter.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

