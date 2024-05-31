Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ALLO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 373.32% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is 11.79. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 373.32% from its latest reported closing price of 2.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is 36MM, an increase of 41,327.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.09%, an increase of 30.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.48% to 141,192K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,546K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,448K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 35.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,182K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,907K shares , representing a decrease of 33.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 89.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,178K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing an increase of 43.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 123.77% over the last quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.