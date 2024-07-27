Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is $7.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of $7.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is 81MM, an increase of 14.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT is 0.08%, an increase of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.98% to 8,969K shares. The put/call ratio of MITT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 875K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 20.32% over the last quarter.

Northern Right Capital Management holds 824K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 28.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 21.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 666K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 92.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 1,169.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 416K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 26.51% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Asset Management holds 341K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 0.36% over the last quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

