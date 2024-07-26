Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MITT.PRC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MITT.PRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT.PRC is 1.10%, an increase of 6.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.12% to 373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 310K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT.PRC by 2.75% over the last quarter.

COAGX - Caldwell & Orkin - Gator Capital Long holds 36K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIIIX - AlphaCentric Strategic Income Fund Class I holds 19K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 13.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT.PRC by 5.23% over the last quarter.

