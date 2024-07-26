Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (MITT.PRB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MITT.PRB) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT.PRB is 0.04%, an increase of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.33% to 24K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT.PRB by 0.40% over the last quarter.

PFFR - InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT.PRB by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Highlander Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.