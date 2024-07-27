Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Corporate Bond (MITN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:MITN) with a Overweight recommendation.

As of July 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $26.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.56 to a high of $29.74. The average price target represents an increase of 3.88% from its latest reported closing price of $25.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 57MM, a decrease of 18.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

SIIIX - AlphaCentric Strategic Income Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

