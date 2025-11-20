Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of AeroVironment (AVAV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of AeroVironment (NasdaqGS:AVAV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.68% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for AeroVironment is $416.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $338.35 to a high of $510.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.68% from its latest reported closing price of $280.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AeroVironment is 653MM, a decrease of 39.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83, an increase of 26.34% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 15.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAV is 0.31%, an increase of 23.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.28% to 38,671K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAV is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 1,784K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares , representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 0.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,678K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 129.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,278K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing an increase of 52.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 74.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 163.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 838K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares , representing an increase of 15.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 166.34% over the last quarter.

