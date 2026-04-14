Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Adagio Medical Holdings (ADGM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Adagio Medical Holdings (NasdaqCM:ADGM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.77% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Adagio Medical Holdings is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 206.77% from its latest reported closing price of $1.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adagio Medical Holdings is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adagio Medical Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADGM is 0.03%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.81% to 16,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 9,877K shares representing 44.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 1,288K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,259K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing an increase of 15.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADGM by 39.10% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,160K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 1,160K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.