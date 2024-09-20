Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Abbott Laboratories (SNSE:ABTCL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Abbott Laboratories (SNSE:ABTCL) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,944 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott Laboratories. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABTCL is 0.47%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 1,573,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 71,800K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,178K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABTCL by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 57,238K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,985K shares , representing a decrease of 46.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABTCL by 39.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,972K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,568K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABTCL by 10.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,649K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,750K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABTCL by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34,414K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,734K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABTCL by 53.79% over the last quarter.

