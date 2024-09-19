Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.13% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Abbott Laboratories is $126.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.28 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.13% from its latest reported closing price of $114.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abbott Laboratories is 41,878MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott Laboratories. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABT is 0.47%, an increase of 10.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 1,573,872K shares. The put/call ratio of ABT is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 71,800K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,178K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 57,238K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,985K shares , representing a decrease of 46.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 39.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,972K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,568K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 10.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,649K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,750K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34,414K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,734K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 53.79% over the last quarter.

Abbott Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Its portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

