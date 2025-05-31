Piper Sandler Downgrades Zscaler (WBAG:ZSCA)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Zscaler (WBAG:ZSCA) from Overweight to Neutral.

There are 1,285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZSCA is 0.25%, an increase of 74.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.50% to 92,975K shares.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 3,158K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,128K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares , representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 80.40% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,938K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 20.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,910K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,842K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 66.71% over the last quarter.

