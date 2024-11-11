Piper Sandler Downgrades Xeris Biopharma Holdings (LSE:0A8E)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Xeris Biopharma Holdings (LSE:0A8E) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8E is 0.28%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 62,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caxton holds 5,113K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 4,831K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares , representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8E by 14.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,255K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,240K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8E by 2.81% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,127K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8E by 6.13% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

