Piper Sandler Downgrades Xencor (XNCR)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Xencor (NasdaqGM:XNCR) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.53% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Xencor is 40.46. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 77.53% from its latest reported closing price of 22.79.

The projected annual revenue for Xencor is 179MM, an increase of 6.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xencor. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XNCR is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 75,850K shares. The put/call ratio of XNCR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 8,902K shares representing 14.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,184K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 7.48% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 5,672K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,541K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 15.69% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,283K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,075K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,093K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,484K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,185K shares, representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Xencor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action.

