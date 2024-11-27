Piper Sandler Downgrades Workday (LSE:0M18)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Workday (LSE:0M18) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M18 is 0.25%, an increase of 44.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 214,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,568K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,894K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 0.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,721K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,695K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,574K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 60.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,985K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares , representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 59.86% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,803K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing an increase of 28.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M18 by 57.53% over the last quarter.

