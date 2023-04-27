Piper Sandler Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from Neutral to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.46% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vornado Realty Trust is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.46% from its latest reported closing price of 14.80.

The projected annual revenue for Vornado Realty Trust is 1,849MM, a decrease of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO is 0.11%, an increase of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.55% to 196,402K shares. The put/call ratio of VNO is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 18,082K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 10,686K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,744K shares, representing an increase of 27.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 9,759K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing an increase of 93.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 1,222.28% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 9,357K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,271K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,389K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust.

