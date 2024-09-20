Piper Sandler Downgrades Valero Energy (LSE:0LK6)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Valero Energy (LSE:0LK6) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.87% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Valero Energy is 178.38 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 151.04 GBX to a high of 200.99 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 33.87% from its latest reported closing price of 133.24 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valero Energy is 139,000MM, an increase of 3.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LK6 is 0.37%, an increase of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 297,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,327K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,440K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 10,236K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,150K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 36.25% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 9,052K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 7.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,393K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,580K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 14.96% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 7,854K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares , representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 49.97% over the last quarter.

