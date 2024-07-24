Piper Sandler Downgrades Ulta Beauty (WBAG:ULTA)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Ulta Beauty (WBAG:ULTA) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Beauty. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULTA is 0.27%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 49,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,530K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 3.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,224K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,164K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 3.90% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,055K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 4.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,028K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing an increase of 28.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 40.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.