Piper Sandler Downgrades Tyson Foods (LSE:0LHR)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Tyson Foods (LSE:0LHR) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is 63.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51.26 GBX to a high of 79.41 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of 60.74 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tyson Foods is 56,537MM, an increase of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHR is 0.23%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 267,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,078K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,859K shares , representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHR by 83.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,604K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,697K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHR by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,490K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,550K shares , representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHR by 17.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,006K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,978K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHR by 5.10% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 7,387K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,147K shares , representing an increase of 16.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHR by 29.29% over the last quarter.

