Piper Sandler Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LB2)

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LB2) from Overweight to Neutral.

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LB2 is 0.15%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 68,176K shares.

Armistice Capital holds 5,272K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572K shares , representing an increase of 32.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LB2 by 9.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,555K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LB2 by 21.65% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,680K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LB2 by 36.88% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,062K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LB2 by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,941K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

