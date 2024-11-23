Piper Sandler Downgrades Sunrun (LSE:0A4S)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Sunrun (LSE:0A4S) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.93% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is 19.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7.98 GBX to a high of 40.54 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 92.93% from its latest reported closing price of 10.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is 2,691MM, an increase of 32.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4S is 0.22%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 288,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 42,261K shares representing 18.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,400K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 44.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,335K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 11,247K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,896K shares , representing a decrease of 23.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 11,119K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,311K shares , representing a decrease of 46.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 8,983K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,750K shares , representing a decrease of 30.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4S by 5.85% over the last quarter.

