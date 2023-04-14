Piper Sandler Downgrades Steris (STE)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Steris (NYSE:STE) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steris is $224.40. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.01% from its latest reported closing price of $195.12.

The projected annual revenue for Steris is $5,258MM, an increase of 9.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.29.

Steris Declares $0.47 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $195.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -6.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GIEYX - INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 53.69% over the last quarter.

Cribstone Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 184.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 62.30% over the last quarter.

USS Investment Management holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 9.47% over the last quarter.

NCTWX - Nicholas Ii Inc Class I holds 83K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMFX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund Admiral Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steris. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STE is 0.35%, an increase of 1.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 110,116K shares. The put/call ratio of STE is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

Steris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

