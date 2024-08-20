Piper Sandler Downgrades Shake Shack (LSE:0L5R)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Shake Shack (LSE:0L5R) from Overweight to Neutral.

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L5R is 0.24%, an increase of 106.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 42,143K shares.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,535K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L5R by 35.89% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 1,793K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,567K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares , representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5R by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,282K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares , representing an increase of 27.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L5R by 83.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,175K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L5R by 28.32% over the last quarter.

