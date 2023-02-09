Piper Sandler Downgrades Rapid7 (RPD)

On February 9, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Rapid7 from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.43% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rapid7 is $48.16. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.43% from its latest reported closing price of $51.47.

The projected annual revenue for Rapid7 is $802MM, an increase of 23.01%. The projected annual EPS is $0.52.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,507K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 33.49% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,605K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 27.20% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,113K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 27.12% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,932K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 26.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,655K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 32.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPD is 0.22%, a decrease of 30.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 68,212K shares. The put/call ratio of RPD is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rapid7 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rapid7 is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform. Rapid7's solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

