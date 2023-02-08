Piper Sandler Downgrades Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

On February 7, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.83% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust is $15.35. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.83% from its latest reported closing price of $14.37.

The projected annual revenue for Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust is $438MM, an increase of 44.17%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,615,645 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,420,896 shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 10.93% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,460,723 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,635,006 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,345,298 shares, representing a decrease of 19.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 27.10% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,774,072 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785,172 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 9.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,631,245 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765,713 shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PMT is 0.1297%, a decrease of 0.1995%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 72,550K shares.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

