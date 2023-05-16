Piper Sandler Downgrades Park National (PRK)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Park National (AMEX:PRK) from Neutral to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park National is 126.14. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.53% from its latest reported closing price of 101.29.

The projected annual revenue for Park National is 508MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park National. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRK is 0.08%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 9,177K shares. The put/call ratio of PRK is 10.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park National holds 1,414K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 164,861.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,073K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 4.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 448K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 6.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 377K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 6.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 330K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Park National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park National Corporation is a $9.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Newark, Ohio. The Park organization has offices in Ohio, Kentucky and the Carolinas, and includes a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies.

