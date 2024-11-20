Piper Sandler Downgrades Kraft Heinz (LSE:0JRV)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Kraft Heinz (LSE:0JRV) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.66% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kraft Heinz is 39.44 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30.35 GBX to a high of 59.02 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.66% from its latest reported closing price of 31.39 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kraft Heinz is 27,896MM, an increase of 6.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraft Heinz. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JRV is 0.26%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 1,104,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 325,635K shares representing 26.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 95,816K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,369K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JRV by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 31,112K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,368K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRV by 72.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,929K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,850K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRV by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 24,165K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,006K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRV by 91.73% over the last quarter.

