Piper Sandler Downgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (LSE:0JDK)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Iovance Biotherapeutics (LSE:0JDK) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 198.35% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is 25.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 18.77 GBX to a high of 34.92 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 198.35% from its latest reported closing price of 8.61 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics is 180MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 15.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JDK is 0.23%, an increase of 27.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.00% to 231,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 23,997K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,997K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDK by 93.44% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 19,273K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,979K shares , representing an increase of 37.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDK by 128.18% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,700K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,700K shares , representing an increase of 42.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDK by 168.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,903K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,104K shares , representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDK by 84.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,402K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,864K shares , representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDK by 83.35% over the last quarter.

