Piper Sandler Downgrades HubSpot (LSE:0TZZ)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for HubSpot (LSE:0TZZ) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,524 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TZZ is 0.44%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 55,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,752K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,659K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 85.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,714K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing a decrease of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 18.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,531K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,270K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 85.73% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,204K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TZZ by 8.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.