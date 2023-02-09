Stocks
HAIN

Piper Sandler Downgrades Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

February 09, 2023 — 11:46 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

On February 8, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Hain Celestial Group from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.93% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hain Celestial Group is $23.63. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.93% from its latest reported closing price of $18.76.

The projected annual revenue for Hain Celestial Group is $1,889MM, an increase of 1.91%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74, an increase of 45.49%.

What are large shareholders doing?

HAIN / Hain Celestial Group Inc Ownership

Alliancebernstein holds 6,101K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 5,296K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,427K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 3,299K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,817K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 3.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,617K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 27.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hain Celestial Group. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 10.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAIN is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 100,011K shares. The put/call ratio of HAIN is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hain Celestial Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hain Celestial Group, headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, , Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.