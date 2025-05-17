Piper Sandler Downgrades Globant (LSE:0RIX)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Globant (LSE:0RIX) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.81% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Globant is 190.21 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 134.79 GBX to a high of 275.94 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 90.81% from its latest reported closing price of 99.69 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 3,295MM, an increase of 34.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RIX is 0.40%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.84% to 49,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,400K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,435K shares , representing a decrease of 30.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIX by 78.00% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,322K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,426K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIX by 40.00% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,980K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares , representing a decrease of 42.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIX by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,968K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares , representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIX by 33.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,771K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares , representing a decrease of 45.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RIX by 96.09% over the last quarter.

