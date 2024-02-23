Piper Sandler Downgrades Fiverr International (FVRR)

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.50% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fiverr International is 36.53. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 64.50% from its latest reported closing price of 22.21.

The projected annual revenue for Fiverr International is 458MM, an increase of 26.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiverr International. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVRR is 0.21%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.63% to 23,068K shares. The put/call ratio of FVRR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,582K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,519K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 1,221K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing an increase of 53.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 114.38% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 863K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 59.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 156.05% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 821K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing a decrease of 28.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 71.70% over the last quarter.

Fiverr International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries.

