Piper Sandler Downgrades Fastly (LSE:0A3P)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Fastly (LSE:0A3P) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.53% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fastly is 10.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7.88 GBX to a high of 13.30 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 39.53% from its latest reported closing price of 7.16 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly is 588MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3P is 0.15%, an increase of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 100,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 6,421K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,725K shares , representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 25.65% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,393K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,587K shares , representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 22.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,625K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,626K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 33.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,187K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,806K shares , representing a decrease of 50.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 61.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,085K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 30.91% over the last quarter.

