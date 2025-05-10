Piper Sandler Downgrades Expedia Group (DB:E3X1)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Expedia Group (DB:E3X1) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is 182,04 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 124,89 € to a high of 263,30 €. The average price target represents an increase of 23.89% from its latest reported closing price of 146,94 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 15,621MM, an increase of 13.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E3X1 is 0.31%, an increase of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.66% to 141,894K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 4,066K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares , representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E3X1 by 30.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,857K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E3X1 by 20.78% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,599K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,502K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares , representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in E3X1 by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,406K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in E3X1 by 89.23% over the last quarter.

