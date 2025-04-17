Piper Sandler Downgrades EPAM Systems (BMV:EPAM)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for EPAM Systems (BMV:EPAM) from Overweight to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,604K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,686K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 90.14% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,304K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares , representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 40.31% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,181K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares , representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 64.17% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,968K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 7.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,682K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 13.43% over the last quarter.

