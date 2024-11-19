Piper Sandler Downgrades EOG Resources (LSE:0IDR)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for EOG Resources (LSE:0IDR) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.63% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is 143.28 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 115.83 GBX to a high of 169.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.63% from its latest reported closing price of 136.95 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is 26,868MM, an increase of 12.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,583 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IDR is 0.41%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 673,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 43,649K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,786K shares , representing an increase of 24.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDR by 23.62% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 40,617K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 32,495K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,672K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDR by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,278K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,486K shares , representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDR by 94.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,150K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,244K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDR by 4.75% over the last quarter.

