Piper Sandler Downgrades EastGroup Properties (BMV:EGP)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for EastGroup Properties (BMV:EGP) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in EastGroup Properties. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGP is 0.32%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 47,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 2,856K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares , representing an increase of 58.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 120.88% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,880K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 2.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,604K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 12.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,562K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 14.71% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,414K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 8.93% over the last quarter.

