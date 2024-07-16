Piper Sandler Downgrades Dollar Tree (LSE:0IC8)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Dollar Tree (LSE:0IC8) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.19% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is 141.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 115.47 GBX to a high of 177.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 35.19% from its latest reported closing price of 104.70 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is 32,177MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IC8 is 0.25%, an increase of 25.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 245,233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,786K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,609K shares , representing a decrease of 19.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC8 by 26.76% over the last quarter.

Mantle Ridge holds 12,104K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 10,851K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,729K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC8 by 29.87% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,850K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,582K shares , representing a decrease of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC8 by 21.19% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 8,314K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,321K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IC8 by 14.51% over the last quarter.

