Piper Sandler Downgrades Constellation Brands (WBAG:STZ)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Constellation Brands (WBAG:STZ) from Overweight to Neutral.

There are 2,063 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Brands. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STZ is 0.27%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 179,845K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 10,176K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,970K shares , representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,431K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,886K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 9.15% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,061K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,412K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,193K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 5.95% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,584K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares , representing a decrease of 17.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STZ by 18.51% over the last quarter.

