Piper Sandler Downgrades Charles Schwab (WBAG:SCHW)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Charles Schwab (WBAG:SCHW) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,960 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.61%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 1,747,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 226,085K shares representing 12.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 86,297K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,422K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 72,307K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,360K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 0.01% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 57,921K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,541K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,499K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 4.05% over the last quarter.

