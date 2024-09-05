Piper Sandler Downgrades Celanese (LSE:0HUR)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Celanese (LSE:0HUR) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.23% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Celanese is 154.89 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 129.38 GBX to a high of 189.14 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.23% from its latest reported closing price of 128.83 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 13,053MM, an increase of 23.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HUR is 0.18%, an increase of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 153,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,294K shares representing 14.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,899K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 21.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,134K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,345K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 21.68% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,771K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,341K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 8.00% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 7,589K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,591K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,424K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,944K shares , representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 89.58% over the last quarter.

