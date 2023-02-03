Piper Sandler Downgrades Camden Property Trust (CPT)

On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Camden Property Trust from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.86% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camden Property Trust is $140.03. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.86% from its latest reported closing price of $126.31.

The projected annual revenue for Camden Property Trust is $1,574MM, an increase of 15.01%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, a decrease of 80.57%.

Camden Property Trust Declares $0.94 Dividend

Camden Property Trust said on December 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $126.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 11,319,751 shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,561,365 shares, representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 19.78% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,588,093 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,506,185 shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,162,441 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134,565 shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,092,482 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,430,064 shares, representing a decrease of 43.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 36.08% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,453,656 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451,776 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden Property Trust. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 4.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CPT is 0.3452%, a decrease of 13.8532%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 118,182K shares.

Camden Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

