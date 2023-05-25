Piper Sandler Downgrades Caleres (CAL)

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.86% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caleres is 35.44. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 74.86% from its latest reported closing price of 20.27.

The projected annual revenue for Caleres is 3,036MM, an increase of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caleres. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAL is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 36,176K shares. The put/call ratio of CAL is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 2,698K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 44.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,597K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 9.33% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,464K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 1,326K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing an increase of 36.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 40.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,067K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caleres Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

