Piper Sandler Downgrades Big Lots (BIG)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Piper Sandler downgraded their outlook for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from Neutral to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Big Lots is $13.00. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.66% from its latest reported closing price of $9.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Big Lots is $5,597MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.13.

Big Lots Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $9.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.01%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 11.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSGFX - Hussman Strategic Growth Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Econ Financial Services holds 29K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 31.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 111K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Lots. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIG is 0.08%, a decrease of 34.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 33,058K shares. The put/call ratio of BIG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Big Lots Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a 'best place to work' culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities.

See all Big Lots regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.